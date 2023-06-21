© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Civil Disobedience Becomes a Sacred Duty When the State Has Become Lawless and Corrupt. And a citizen who barters with such a state shares in its corruption and lawlessness. Every citizen is responsible for every act of his government. There is only one sovereign remedy, namely, nonviolent non-cooperation. ~Mahatma Gandhi