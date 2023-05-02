Brighteon Broadcast News, May 2, 2023 - Central banks GOBBLE GOLD while UN pushes migrant REPLACEMENT of Americans and Europeans

0:00 Intro

9:49 News Headlines

14:10 War with Russia

23:40 Interview with Christopher Olson

1:11:07 Interview with Michael Yon





- Once-famous female model now dumpster diving for food on streets of LA

- Biden's economic policies are causing MASS HOMELESSNESS, destitution and desperation

- Polish general says they've run out of ammunition for Ukraine

- US military has very little industrial capacity to manufacture munitions

- US gunpowder facility blew up two years ago and still isn't operational

- 60% of Americans agree the corporate media pushes misinformation

- Biden punishing people with good credit by RAISING their mortgage loan rates

- Robert F Kennedy Jr. voices opposition to biological men competing against women on women's sports teams

- Interview with gold industry insider (Treasure Island) about precious metals supply and demand

- Interview with Michael Yon, reporting from Panama on latest details of UN-funded INVASION of the USA

- Yon calls for the American people to defend their own borders, since the government won't





