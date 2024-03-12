BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sukhoi Massacre! How Ukraine Shot Down Six Of Russia’s Best Jets In Just Three Days
03/12/2024

US Military News


March 12, 2024


Ukrainian Patriot crews, armed with the advanced PAC-2 missiles with a 90-mile range, have effectively intercepted and neutralized five twin-seat Su-34s and two single-seat Su-35s. The speed and precision of these shoot-downs highlight the growing capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force.


Intercepting glide bombs is a challenging feat, but the Ukrainian air-defense crews have showcased their expertise in targeting the aircraft responsible for dropping them. This strategic advantage has been made possible by the careful deployment of Patriot quad-launchers near the front lines, tipping the air-defense scales in favor of Ukraine.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WU_AQK_W8fM

russiawarus military newsukrainemassacreshot downsukhoisu35best jetspac-2 missilessu34
