What Is The Kingdom Of God? Break Away Kingdom Hub
10 views • 04/02/2023

What exactly is the KINGDOM OF GOD. by Serge DaRosaI've listened to many teachings that set out to explain what the Kingdom of God is but what I've recently come to see is that many of us are preaching about things within the Kingdom and the way the Kingdom functions, but not clearly defining what the Kingdom Of God actually is.

Website: www.BreakAwayKingdomHub.com


Email: [email protected]


Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube: BreakAway Kingdom Hub


Listen to our podcast on all platforms: BreakAway Kingdom Hub


Ways To Give:

Tithely: BreakAway Kingdom Hub

CashApp: $BreakAwayKingdomHub

kingdom of godking of kingskingdom of heavenjesus is kingnew heavenlord of lordsgods kingdomserge darosasaints inherit the earthkings and priestbreak away kingdom hubmeek inherit the earthsatan domain was destroyed
