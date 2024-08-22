New Info: Massive Arrests, Massive Arrests 08/22/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we take a look at a brand new vision from Barry Wunsch revealing the rebirthing of our Nation. This confirms what Vicki and Chris Reed has said in previous prophecies. In this vision Barry see military and law enforcement taking massive action to arrest the evil ones and those responsible for every inhumane action and corrupt deed.
00:00 - Rebirthing of the Nation
15:56 - America Crying for Revival
19:11 - Pastor Shane Warren
21:02 - Audible: Stan
22:03 - It’s Go Time
25:26 - Internal Revolution in China
27:07 - Our Sponsors
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Potassium Iodide Neighborhood Pack:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/NEIGHBOORHOOD-PACKAGE/productinfo/P%2DNP01/
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support