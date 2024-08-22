New Info: Massive Arrests, Massive Arrests 08/22/2024

Today we take a look at a brand new vision from Barry Wunsch revealing the rebirthing of our Nation. This confirms what Vicki and Chris Reed has said in previous prophecies. In this vision Barry see military and law enforcement taking massive action to arrest the evil ones and those responsible for every inhumane action and corrupt deed.

00:00 - Rebirthing of the Nation

15:56 - America Crying for Revival

19:11 - Pastor Shane Warren

21:02 - Audible: Stan

22:03 - It’s Go Time

25:26 - Internal Revolution in China

