The Vanishing Money to Ukraine – Ferrari Sales Great for Ukrainians

Corruption in Ukraine? You will be shocked!!! Watch till the end!!!
Corruption has held Ukraine back from deepened ties with the West for years.
Ukraine is too corrupt to join NATO, the US is set to tell leader Volodymyr Zelensky in a major blow to his nation's security ambitions.
The NATO defence bloc will request at its annual summit next week, in Washington DC, that Ukraine takes 'additional steps before formal membership talks progress.
Zelensky has been pushing for NATO ascension.
But corruption, among other issues, has been a major thorn in the Ukrainian leader's side, blocking further relations with the West from developing.
Zelensky appears to be tackling the problem head on, particularly in the military. In September.