Net Zero scam=extermination of life on earth.
Sovereign Truth
Sovereign Truth
754 views • 08/01/2023

Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore, on the genocidal consequences of Net Zero:

“Now they’re going into agriculture and threatening to cut off the supply of food, because food is causing global warming… Only the billionaires will be able to afford to buy food, and now all the other people will die because there’s not enough food. That’s what we’re heading for if we continue to listen to these people.”

“They will cause a ruination the likes of which the Earth has never seen, because there are over eight billion of us, and four billion of us depend on nitrogen fertiliser, which they now say is bad, because it’s a greenhouse gas or whatever… It’s all completely phoney. And so is the campaign against CO2.”

foodglobal warmingnetagriculturesurvivalearthcarbonchangeclimateagendawaterdepopulationco2crisispopulation2030starvationfertilizergasgreenhousezeropovertyfootprint
