AI and Shadow People – Scott Hensler

Show 136: Part two of two – Artificial Intelligence already has control of our Internet, cell service Wi-Fi and satellite service to the point Psychotronics technology, (refers to electronic radio-wave interaction between mind and matter) is able to control our minds will and emotions. Thus causing someone to think they are schizophrenic, hearing voice or just plain going mad!

Montauk Project Part 1- https://www.bitchute.com/video/FyQMKRSBNaCc

Montauk Project with Preston Nichols - https://www.bitchute.com/video/DJLBPPBO72Jb

Voice to Skull Technology in the Churches - https://www.bitchute.com/video/sJTtFOmtZgrI

