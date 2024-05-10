© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We are billions of people. Let's just stand up and say stop. We will not comply."
Pascal Najadi, son of WEF co-founder, calls for members of the WEF to be arrested for their role in injecting a "bioweapon" into 5.7 billion people, from which he and his mother are now dying.
"It's a democide, and you'll be judged. It will be corrected in the name of humanity."