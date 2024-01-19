Carlos The Nob. A Globalist talking head at Davos.

Globalist talking head Carlos The Nob says 2023 was the hottest year 🔥 in 125 thousand gazillion years and he's upset 😡

👇

WEF Climate Scientist Carlos Nobre says 2023 was the hottest year in 125,000 years, but he doesn't understand why so many people no longer trust the science.





From climate science to C-19 mRNA shots.





He asks, why are people voting for populist anti-science candidates?





The World Economic Forum's 2024 Global Risks Report lists "misinformation and disinformation" as humanity's number one risk.





This reminds me of the Catholic Church and European monarchies discussing how to control the printing press in the 17th century to prevent the spread of dangerous ideas.





