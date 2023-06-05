Contrails Targeted, Airlines & Climate Change

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#CirrusCloudsMatter🔗 @ClimateViewer
https://connect.climateviewer.com/
❤ DONATE
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climateviewer
https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer
https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer
https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer
https://cash.app/$climateviewer
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
My Speech to the EPA about Flight Pollution (2015)
https://climateviewer.com/2015/08/09/my-speech-to-the-epa-about-flight-pollution/
Global airlines group to boost focus on non-CO2 emissions
https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/global-airlines-group-boost-focus-non-co2-emissions-2023-05-31/
Global airlines group task force to address non-CO2 emissions
https://www.easterneye.biz/global-airlines-group-bolsters-commitment-to-mitigate-non-co2-emissions/.
Why aviation sustainability in the Middle East could be a bumpy ride
https://fastcompanyme.com/green-goals/why-aviation-sustainability-in-the-middle-east-could-be-a-bumpy-ride/
Airfares will rise to fund decarbonization of aviation: IATA
https://runwaygirlnetwork.com/2023/05/airfares-will-rise-fund-decarbonization/
IATA Releases Strategic Roadmaps to Showcase Critical Steps to Reach Net Zero by 2050
https://www.iata.org/en/pressroom/2023-releases/2023-06-04-03/
#CirrusCloudsMatter: The Shady Truth About Chemtrails
https://climateviewer.com/cirruscloud...
https://climateviewer.com/cirruscloudsmatter/
• #CirrusCloudsMatter
https://climateviewer.com/tags/artificial-clouds/
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/tags/artificial-clouds/
Jet Biofuel Enlisted for Contrail Control
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/jet-biofuel-enlisted-for-contrail-control/
Contrail Cirrus Cloud Seeding and Thinning
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/contrail-cirrus-cloud-seeding-and-thinning/
Commercial Aviation Creating Ice Haze and “Accidental Geoengineering”
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/commercial-aviation-creating-ice-haze-accidental-geoengineering/
Geoengineering with Sulfur, Jet Fuel, and Commercial Aviation
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/jet-biofuel-enlisted-for-contrail-control/
💻 SUPPORT OUR FRIENDS
Help for Mike & Shelley Morales AGWN
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-mike-shelley-morales-agwn
• Prayers for Mike ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD38H_nFGM4&t=0s
• Rest In Peace Bro...
https://youtu.be/1Nj24ER12Hw
Yah Struck - Human Trafficking Book Series
https://yahstruck.com/
Semper Fry Awesome Hot Sauce - use code "PLANEFARTS"
https://www.semperfryllc.com/store/c1...
Why Does the Moon Shine So Bright? (Children's book)
http://artisticpublication.com/
🎤 RECENT PODCAST INTERVIEWS
February 13, 2023
"The Quickening: UFOs, Earthquakes, and Ohio" ft Jim Lee 2/13/23
https://rumble.com/v29e93s-the-quicke...
November 30, 2022
The Missing Link (Jesse Hal) Interview 357 with Jim Lee
https://rumble.com/v1y62aq-interview-...
https://www.facebook.com/tmissinglink...
October 16, 2022
Real News Australia - General Knowledge Podcast
https://realnewsaustralia.com/2022/10...
https://www.podbean.com/media/share/p...
September 21, 2022
Shaun Attwood Unleashed Podcast - Climate Engineering: Jim Lee with Andrew Gold
• Climate Engineeri...
https://odysee.com/@ShaunAttwood:a/climate-engineering-jim-lee:7
Shared from and subscribe to:
ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos