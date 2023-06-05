BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Contrails Targeted, Airlines & Climate Change
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 06/05/2023

 #CirrusCloudsMatter🔗 @ClimateViewer

https://connect.climateviewer.com/

❤ DONATE

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climateviewer

https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer

https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer

https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer

https://cash.app/$climateviewer


🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

My Speech to the EPA about Flight Pollution (2015)

https://climateviewer.com/2015/08/09/my-speech-to-the-epa-about-flight-pollution/

Global airlines group to boost focus on non-CO2 emissions

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/global-airlines-group-boost-focus-non-co2-emissions-2023-05-31/

Global airlines group task force to address non-CO2 emissions

https://www.easterneye.biz/global-airlines-group-bolsters-commitment-to-mitigate-non-co2-emissions/.

Why aviation sustainability in the Middle East could be a bumpy ride

https://fastcompanyme.com/green-goals/why-aviation-sustainability-in-the-middle-east-could-be-a-bumpy-ride/

Airfares will rise to fund decarbonization of aviation: IATA

https://runwaygirlnetwork.com/2023/05/airfares-will-rise-fund-decarbonization/

IATA Releases Strategic Roadmaps to Showcase Critical Steps to Reach Net Zero by 2050

https://www.iata.org/en/pressroom/2023-releases/2023-06-04-03/


#CirrusCloudsMatter: The Shady Truth About Chemtrails

https://climateviewer.com/cirruscloud...

https://climateviewer.com/cirruscloudsmatter/

 • #CirrusCloudsMatter

https://climateviewer.com/tags/artificial-clouds/

https://weathermodificationhistory.com/tags/artificial-clouds/

Jet Biofuel Enlisted for Contrail Control

https://weathermodificationhistory.com/jet-biofuel-enlisted-for-contrail-control/

Contrail Cirrus Cloud Seeding and Thinning

https://weathermodificationhistory.com/contrail-cirrus-cloud-seeding-and-thinning/

Commercial Aviation Creating Ice Haze and “Accidental Geoengineering”

https://weathermodificationhistory.com/commercial-aviation-creating-ice-haze-accidental-geoengineering/

Geoengineering with Sulfur, Jet Fuel, and Commercial Aviation

https://weathermodificationhistory.com/jet-biofuel-enlisted-for-contrail-control/


💻 SUPPORT OUR FRIENDS

Help for Mike & Shelley Morales AGWN

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-mike-shelley-morales-agwn

 • Prayers for Mike ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD38H_nFGM4&t=0s

 • Rest In Peace Bro...

https://youtu.be/1Nj24ER12Hw


Yah Struck - Human Trafficking Book Series

https://yahstruck.com/

Semper Fry Awesome Hot Sauce - use code "PLANEFARTS"

https://www.semperfryllc.com/store/c1...

Why Does the Moon Shine So Bright? (Children's book)

http://artisticpublication.com/


🎤 RECENT PODCAST INTERVIEWS

February 13, 2023

"The Quickening: UFOs, Earthquakes, and Ohio" ft Jim Lee 2/13/23

https://rumble.com/v29e93s-the-quicke...

November 30, 2022

The Missing Link (Jesse Hal) Interview 357 with Jim Lee

https://rumble.com/v1y62aq-interview-...

https://www.facebook.com/tmissinglink...


October 16, 2022

Real News Australia - General Knowledge Podcast

https://realnewsaustralia.com/2022/10...

https://www.podbean.com/media/share/p...

September 21, 2022

Shaun Attwood Unleashed Podcast - Climate Engineering: Jim Lee with Andrew Gold

 • Climate Engineeri...

https://odysee.com/@ShaunAttwood:a/climate-engineering-jim-lee:7


Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy