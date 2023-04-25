Astronomeus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MJTank shares #PUBLICDOMAIN- B&W cartoon: FELIX THE CAT in ASTRONOMEOUS Presented by: Jacques Kopfstein, a PAT SULLIVAN CARTOON by arrangement with THE BIJOU FILMS INC
#B&W Color Scheme: Basically all of this cartoon is rotten with the likes of: Subliminal messages, hypnosis, occult symbology, spells, MK, PsyOp, predictive, subversive programming, public relations, witchcraft, an "inside joke" whatever you want to call it: I'm counting at least 7 #Obvo elements, and one I didn't catch until editing the tail end of this film 8) What did you see?
