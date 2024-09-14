RT News September 14, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 14, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
RT's slapped with more sanctions in an unprecedented act of censorship from the US as Washington moves to silence voices that challenge the mainstream narrative. The Russian Foreign Ministry reacts to the latest measures against our channel - calling them the purest form of persecution. Russia's ambassador to the UN warns the war in Ukraine could end up on a whole different scale, if a ban on long range weapons use against Russia is lifted. That's as some Western politicians also question the wisdom of the move. India's foreign minister says the rise of the BRICS grouping of states is a consequence of the 'closed shop' structures of the West.