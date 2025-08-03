BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PSYCHIC CONFIRMS: We’re Living in a Hologram - (Karma, Attachments, The Matrix & More)
1 month ago

Premiered 8,2,25  #glitch #inspired

In this profound and entertaining conversation, world-renowned psychic and energy healer Rev Roby Chevance shares her journey from childhood clairvoyance to advanced multidimensional healing. She reveals how unseen energies shape our lives, how to clear them, and what it means to truly hack the matrix. If you’ve ever felt like something invisible is holding you back - this will change everything.


✅ Book your session with Roby Chevance:

💬 Text: +1 (760) 703-7373

📧 Email: [email protected]


🎯 Are you tired or unmotivated after your Awakening? Do you feel stuck?

Then this is for you - Experience the AFTER AWAKENING retreat - now available as a recorded journey.

👉🏽 https://afterawakeningretreat.com


💡 One of the best decisions we've ever made was giving FLFE a trial.

Our home & our lives have never been the same since!

START YOUR FREE FLFE TRIAL NOW and experience it for yourself

(no credit card needed) Higher Consciousness, EMF Mitigation, Better Sleep & Much More 👉🏽 https://highconsciousnessfield.com


Would you like to support our work?

👉🏽 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theinspi... (THANK YOU)


Join our wonderful UNCENSORED community on Locals

Get 2 months FREE! (Only $0.19/day)

👉🏽 https://inspired.locals.com


👕 Get your INSPIRED T-Shirt, coffee mug & more

👉🏽 https://store.theinspiredchannel.com/


Watch UNCENSORED INSPIRED Videos & Interviews

👉🏽 https://theinspiredchannel.com


00:00 – Introduction & Personal Story

02:55 – Meeting Roby: A Life-Changing Session

06:20 – Childhood Psychic Experiences

10:45 – Visitations from Jesus, Mary Magdalene & More

14:30 – Instant Healing & Faith Activation

18:50 – Getting Kicked Out of Church

23:15 – Training as a Psychic & Energy Healer

28:40 – Working with Arcturians and ETs

34:00 – Dark Entities, Energy Attachments & Exorcisms

38:55 – Karma is a Belief System – Not a Law

42:30 – What Happens in a Real Energy Clearing Session

47:05 – Why You Might Be Tired or Sad (It’s Not What You Think)

52:00 – Hacking the Matrix: Our Reality Is a Hologram

56:45 – The Power of Asking “Is This Mine?”

1:00:30 – The Coming Years & Humanity’s Great Shift

1:06:10 – How to Work with Roby

1:09:00 – Final Words of Wisdom


#psychic #glitch #inspired

Keywords
spiritualityconsciousnessglitchspirithologramkarmathe matrixinspiredattachmentsjean nolanrev roby chevance
