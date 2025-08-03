PSYCHIC CONFIRMS: We’re Living in a Hologram - (Karma, Attachments, The Matrix & More)

Premiered 8,2,25 #glitch #inspired

In this profound and entertaining conversation, world-renowned psychic and energy healer Rev Roby Chevance shares her journey from childhood clairvoyance to advanced multidimensional healing. She reveals how unseen energies shape our lives, how to clear them, and what it means to truly hack the matrix. If you’ve ever felt like something invisible is holding you back - this will change everything.





00:00 – Introduction & Personal Story

02:55 – Meeting Roby: A Life-Changing Session

06:20 – Childhood Psychic Experiences

10:45 – Visitations from Jesus, Mary Magdalene & More

14:30 – Instant Healing & Faith Activation

18:50 – Getting Kicked Out of Church

23:15 – Training as a Psychic & Energy Healer

28:40 – Working with Arcturians and ETs

34:00 – Dark Entities, Energy Attachments & Exorcisms

38:55 – Karma is a Belief System – Not a Law

42:30 – What Happens in a Real Energy Clearing Session

47:05 – Why You Might Be Tired or Sad (It’s Not What You Think)

52:00 – Hacking the Matrix: Our Reality Is a Hologram

56:45 – The Power of Asking “Is This Mine?”

1:00:30 – The Coming Years & Humanity’s Great Shift

1:06:10 – How to Work with Roby

1:09:00 – Final Words of Wisdom





