PSYCHIC CONFIRMS: We’re Living in a Hologram - (Karma, Attachments, The Matrix & More)

In this profound and entertaining conversation, world-renowned psychic and energy healer Rev Roby Chevance shares her journey from childhood clairvoyance to advanced multidimensional healing. She reveals how unseen energies shape our lives, how to clear them, and what it means to truly hack the matrix. If you’ve ever felt like something invisible is holding you back - this will change everything.
00:00 – Introduction & Personal Story
02:55 – Meeting Roby: A Life-Changing Session
06:20 – Childhood Psychic Experiences
10:45 – Visitations from Jesus, Mary Magdalene & More
14:30 – Instant Healing & Faith Activation
18:50 – Getting Kicked Out of Church
23:15 – Training as a Psychic & Energy Healer
28:40 – Working with Arcturians and ETs
34:00 – Dark Entities, Energy Attachments & Exorcisms
38:55 – Karma is a Belief System – Not a Law
42:30 – What Happens in a Real Energy Clearing Session
47:05 – Why You Might Be Tired or Sad (It’s Not What You Think)
52:00 – Hacking the Matrix: Our Reality Is a Hologram
56:45 – The Power of Asking “Is This Mine?”
1:00:30 – The Coming Years & Humanity’s Great Shift
1:06:10 – How to Work with Roby
1:09:00 – Final Words of Wisdom
