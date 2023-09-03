10 sprays in one day, Dorval, Québec

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dorval, home to Trudeau airport, and to ignorant, sinful, fools uncountable. The immune damage and lung inflammation will then be blamed on a virus, only for these idiots to line up for fake medical injections, all before the food shortage. It did not need to be like this. I wrote the city, we will see if the corrupt, Trudeau policians, and the criminals these people conspire with, will come clear.