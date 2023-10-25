BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #5

Transcript available on theredwords.website/LISTEN page, then click TRANSCRIPTS button.

Take a deep dive into the last book of the Bible to explore God's final chapter for planet earth. Revelation holds a special blessing for the listener, as well as being the prophetic book of instructions for those seeking knowledge, wisdom and discernment from the Almighty Creator.

Another new letter to the church at Pergamos is introduced this week, and once again the Lord warns that Satan has infiltrated His church--this is the third time in a row, making it quite clear how strongly the devil is attempting to control humanity. But rest assured, the Lord promises that one day Satan will be permanently bound--never to harm another person again!