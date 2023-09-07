BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

👩‍⚕️ Exciting News in Dental Health! 🦷
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
211 views • 09/07/2023

🌟 Say hello to the future of oral health with insights from Danny Grannick, CEO & Co-Founder of Bristle! 🌟

🎧 https://bit.ly/3OIwGhd

The dental industry is undergoing a REVOLUTION, and it's all about your ORAL MICROBIOME! 🦠💎

🔍 Traditional dental diagnostics relied on physical symptoms like x-rays and visual screenings. But NOW, we're diving deeper into your oral health with cutting-edge technology!

🔬 Imagine detecting dental issues BEFORE they become visible. 🙌

👉 We're talking about identifying the CAUSAL pathogenic bacteria driving dental diseases early on! 🦠💥

Say goodbye to surprises at your dental visits and hello to proactive oral care! 🎉

Ready to learn more from Danny Grannick? Listen to the FULL episode to discover how this dental game-changer is transforming the industry. 🎧👂

👉 Click the link in bio or in the description above for all the details! Don't miss out on this oral health revolution! 🦷💪

Keywords
gamechangerdentalhealthoralmicrobiomedentalinnovationhealthysmiles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy