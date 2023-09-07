👩‍⚕️ Exciting News in Dental Health! 🦷

🌟 Say hello to the future of oral health with insights from Danny Grannick, CEO & Co-Founder of Bristle! 🌟

🎧 https://bit.ly/3OIwGhd

The dental industry is undergoing a REVOLUTION, and it's all about your ORAL MICROBIOME! 🦠💎

🔍 Traditional dental diagnostics relied on physical symptoms like x-rays and visual screenings. But NOW, we're diving deeper into your oral health with cutting-edge technology!

🔬 Imagine detecting dental issues BEFORE they become visible. 🙌

👉 We're talking about identifying the CAUSAL pathogenic bacteria driving dental diseases early on! 🦠💥

Say goodbye to surprises at your dental visits and hello to proactive oral care! 🎉

Ready to learn more from Danny Grannick? Listen to the FULL episode to discover how this dental game-changer is transforming the industry. 🎧👂

👉 Click the link in bio or in the description above for all the details! Don't miss out on this oral health revolution! 🦷💪