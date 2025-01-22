“Be Subject To The Higher Law Of Liberty” with Brother Gregory Williams

JCI 2025-01-21 Gregory Williams

Topic list:

* Is there such a thing as a “good Catholic”?

* Gregory I, “the Great” on “Universal Bishop”.

* “Learning against learning.”

* “Your focus is too narrow!” “Your waging war against flesh and blood!”

* Home-schooling a County Commissioner.

* Cancel culture used to screen the scamdemic.

* “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

* More on home-schooling: why it’s worth it but what will it cost?

* Fawkes News

* Boiling a kid in its mother’s milk.

* “No salvation without the shedding of blood.”

* Navigating by the Holy Spirit.

* The tragedy of American compassion.

* Getting set up by an FBI provocateur.

* “Church” vs. ekklesia.

* Stepping out of the prison cell.

* Acts 17:7—were the early Christians in peaceful harmony with the government of Rome?

* Born into a contract of slavery.

* The straw of Egypt.

* The first Central Bank of Israel.

* “Band of Brothers” brand of “social welfare”.

* Tithing men: one disciple wielding two swords.

* The 2nd Amendment and the Bill of Rights.

* Tithing to a Levite.

* Lawyers, “Natural Law” and bondage.

* Volunteerism vs. government “help”.

* How sheep behave.

* The social welfare leaven of Herod and the Pharisees.

* The Temple of Jupiter.

* “Defund the Police!”

* “Let their table be a snare to them.”

