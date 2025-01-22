“Be Subject To The Higher Law Of Liberty” with Brother Gregory Williams

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JCI 2025-01-21 Gregory Williams
Topic list:
* Is there such a thing as a “good Catholic”?
* Gregory I, “the Great” on “Universal Bishop”.
* “Learning against learning.”
* “Your focus is too narrow!” “Your waging war against flesh and blood!”
* Home-schooling a County Commissioner.
* Cancel culture used to screen the scamdemic.
* “What do you want to be when you grow up?”
* More on home-schooling: why it’s worth it but what will it cost?
* Fawkes News
* Boiling a kid in its mother’s milk.
* “No salvation without the shedding of blood.”
* Navigating by the Holy Spirit.
* The tragedy of American compassion.
* Getting set up by an FBI provocateur.
* “Church” vs. ekklesia.
* Stepping out of the prison cell.
* Acts 17:7—were the early Christians in peaceful harmony with the government of Rome?
* Born into a contract of slavery.
* The straw of Egypt.
* The first Central Bank of Israel.
* “Band of Brothers” brand of “social welfare”.
* Tithing men: one disciple wielding two swords.
* The 2nd Amendment and the Bill of Rights.
* Tithing to a Levite.
* Lawyers, “Natural Law” and bondage.
* Volunteerism vs. government “help”.
* How sheep behave.
* The social welfare leaven of Herod and the Pharisees.
* The Temple of Jupiter.
* “Defund the Police!”
* “Let their table be a snare to them.”
"Romans 13" on His Holy Church.org
https://www.hisholychurch.org/sermon/romans13.php
His Holy Church on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@hisholychurch
PreparingYou.com
https://www.preparingyou.com/wiki/Home
