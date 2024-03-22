BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
COSTA RICA JUNGLE FIRE-- PART 2
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
12 views • 03/22/2024

Dinner and a show! A forest fire started up while I was having pizza at a restaurant that overlooked the San Ysidro Valley. The fire lasted about an hour and a half before the fire brigade got to put out. The restaurant happened to have an old school binocular set attached to the floor so I thought I would put the camera lens up to the telescopic lens so you could see a little bit more clearly what it look like from a distance. We were about 4 km away.


Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca


Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca


If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me


BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston


Follow Me on RUMBLE: www.rumble.com/user/Kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on TIKTOK: www.tiktok.com/@realkevinjjohnston


#CostaRica #Uvita #RealEstate #HomeBuying #Rentals #Vacation #Jaco #Quepos #ManuelAntonio #CostaRican #Realtor #KevinJJohnston #MarkSavoia #Home #Homes

Keywords
canadarealtyrealtorrealestatejacocostaricauvitaquepossanjosebuyingahousehomesforsalemanuelantonio
