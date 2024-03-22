COSTA RICA JUNGLE FIRE-- PART 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dinner and a show! A forest fire started up while I was having pizza at a restaurant that overlooked the San Ysidro Valley. The fire lasted about an hour and a half before the fire brigade got to put out. The restaurant happened to have an old school binocular set attached to the floor so I thought I would put the camera lens up to the telescopic lens so you could see a little bit more clearly what it look like from a distance. We were about 4 km away.
