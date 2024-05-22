Wormwood: Sign of the last years on earth!

A key sign that it is the End of Years will be when a Great Star falls from Heaven called WORMWOOD (Luke 21:7-24) (Revelation 8:7-11).

In this present day, our life appears to be normal; however, we need to remind ourselves that in the coming Last days or End of years of time before Jesus’ return, there will be a period when life as we know it will change in an instant. Many people will be undoubtedly frightened!

“And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven” (Luke 21:11).

“And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring; men’s hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken” (Luke 21:25–26).

However, those with Faith in Jesus having refuge in the Kingdom of God will not be afraid.

“And the third angel sounded, and there fell a great star from heaven, burning as it were a lamp, and it fell upon the third part of the rivers, and upon the fountains of waters” (Revelation 8:10).

“And the name of the star is called Wormwood: and the third part of the waters became wormwood; and many men died of the waters, because they were made bitter” (Revelation 8:11).

“And the fourth angel sounded, and the third part of the sun was smitten, and the third part of the moon, and the third part of the stars; so as the third part of them was darkened, and the day shone not for a third part of it, and the night likewise” (Revelation 8:12).

“And I beheld, and heard an angel flying through the midst of heaven, saying with a loud voice, Woe, woe, woe, to the inhabiters of the earth by reason of the other voices of the trumpet of the three angels, which are yet to sound!” (Revelation 8:13).

What’s coming is coming next is the End of the world!

Are you prepared for the End of the world?

“Woe unto you that desire the day of the LORD! To what end is it for you? The day of the LORD is darkness, and not light” (Amos 5:18).

“Shall not the day of the LORD be darkness, and not light? even very dark, and no brightness in it?” (Amos 5:20).

“Alas for the day! for the day of the LORD is at hand, and as a destruction from the Almighty shall it come” (Joel 1:15).

“And the LORD shall utter his voice before his army: for his camp is very great: for he is strong that executeth his word: for the day of the LORD is great and very terrible; and who can abide it?” (Joel 2:11).

“The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and the terrible day of the LORD come” (Joel 2:31).

Time to be saved before the End of the world!

“And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the LORD shall be delivered: for in mount Zion and in Jerusalem shall be deliverance, as the LORD hath said, and in the remnant whom the LORD shall call” (Joel 2:32).

“Then cometh the end, when he shall have delivered up the kingdom to God, even the Father; when he shall have put down all rule and all authority and power” (1 Corinthians 15:24).

Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ reminds us, says: “Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom” (Luke 12:32).

“I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen” (Matthew 28:20).

“Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).

“Unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen” (Ephesians 3:21).

“Blessed be the LORD God of Israel from everlasting, and to everlasting. Amen, and Amen” (Psalm 41:13).

© Ministry of Paradise 2024. All scriptures are from the Authorized King James version of the Holy Bible. In glory of the Father; the Son and the Holy Spirit: Amen.