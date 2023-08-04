© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RIGGING 2024: DEMS ARREST LEADING CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT
Trump Derangement Syndrome was on steroids today in Washington DC. Hysterical Democrats once again arrested former President Donald Trump in a desperate attempt to prevent him from being re-elected in 2024.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/3/23