Prophecy Update: Calm Down and Look Up
gocephas
gocephas
123 followers
19 views • 08/13/2023

What J.D. Farag wants to talk about how people are revved up . I used that word for a reason, concerning the pre-trib high watch time this year in 2023. This on two fronts, the first of which are understandably are super exited about the possibility it actually happening this year. at the appointed time which with some disagree. and secondly conversely on the other side of this table are those who sadly are ridiculing of and condescending toward anyone who dares to get excited quickly labeling them as date setters. Wait a minute. I'm just looking for the Lord's return. I'm excited about the Lord's return. I'm longing for the Lord's return. I want the Lord to return. Mirrored

Keywords
prophecyj d faraggosspel
