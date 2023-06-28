How Dangerous is AI (artificial intelligence) To Your Personal & Economic Freedom?

In this video, Lynette discusses the potential dangers and impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on society, the financial system, and individual freedoms. She highlights the potential biases and negative impacts of AI technologies, which are being rapidly deployed without sufficient testing. We hope this presentation emphasizes the need for individuals to be vigilant, understand the risks, and have a well-thought-out strategy to navigate the upcoming challenges posed by AI.

