80 years after Hiroshima, the US still refuses to apologize - explains Emanuel Pastreich, President of the Asia Institute

80 years after Hiroshima: Time for truth and accountability

💣 The US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki weren’t militarily necessary—they were a demonstration: a test of power, a message to the world and a geopolitical gambit targeting the USSR, explains Emanuel Pastreich, President of the Asia Institute.

👉 80 years later the US still refuses to apologize, clinging to nuclear dominance as a rickety crutch. Instead of disarmament, they have modernized those weapons, spending trillions while science and ethics decay.

The deeper tragedy? The birth of a secretive, war-addicted system—one that sacrifices humanity for profit and power.