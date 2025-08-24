BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Nonvaxer420 Library Is A Free Place For Anyone To Go To Learn How Your Healthcare 4.0/5.0 Works With Standardization, Academia, Government Policies, Business & Marketshare For "The Bioconvergence"
3 weeks ago

Artificial Cell Vaccines White House https://search.brave.com/search?q=artificial+cell+vaccines+whitehouse&source=android&summary=1&conversation=f7d3765ef784715f5807f4

.

Next-Gen Vaccines and Therapies https://search.brave.com/search?q=next-generation+vaccines+and+therapies%2C+including+those+utilizing+advanced+platforms+like+artificial+cell+membranes&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8344a9782789cdc85b6d04

.

Synthetic blood eh? You don't say! 😅


Dr. Stefanie Tompkins the director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Says "we had a program to create artificial blood that lead to mRNA Vaccines"

https://rumble.com/v30s9yy-july-18-2023.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o

.

Here's them discussing the real agenda behind the jabs. - Ido Bachelet - Moonshot Thinking Google Isreal 2013 "Nano Robots" In Healthcare [ENGLISH SUBTITLES] https://rumble.com/v53h6vj-june-24-2024.html

.

Time stamp 13.30min ARRC Seminar Series - Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz


Ian F Akyildiz " in terms of bio-nano-things these are for the health applications I did alot of research on that in the last 15 years um bio-nano-scale-machines these are for injecting into the body and always monitoring the health problems and that is also going really well with these COVID VACCINES its going in that direction these MRNA's are nothing but small scale nao-machines they are programmed and then they are injected in the internet of nano-scale-things and those will be part of 7G and beyond"

https://youtu.be/YAtQFkEg5-w?si=v4NoyndRzl4TGqzR

.

Ian F Akildiz Editor-in-Chief ITU(JFET) We don't care about "ethics" and neither should you paranoid people!

https://rumble.com/v6t7jh9-411857757.html

.

https://x.com/mbmctc?t=hfeL8kZt9cP0ZmCIDu7gBg&s=09

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1952523114501259584?t=VZ-WE8fIt6YCvdgSXrv3ug&s=19


PolicyHorizons Canada Biodigital Convergence

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm0MTl6DjLDv3hp0u-bcSzg

￼￼￼￼￼

.

🧵 Department of Homeland Security https://x.com/Ryansikorski10/status/1865988940068446506?t=3wACXFq0aZrb8cZb9TjE_w&s=19


Office of Biometric Identity Management Strategic Plan: Fiscal Years 2025-2029 “......aims to leverage cutting-edge biometric solutions, drive innovation, and enhance security across the Homeland Security Enterprise.”

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Office+of+Biometric+Identity+Management+Strategic+Plan%3A+Fiscal+Years+2025-2029&source=android&summary=1&conversation=24190227e41c0092663d93

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1950332309795672350?t=-Kv-bNTEB4jhalZs_4qJdA&s=19


european commission 6g iobnt

https://search.brave.com/search?q=european+commission+6g+iobnt&source=android&summary=1&conversation=154c9477ddc0460c2d7039

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1949306114287251499?t=pf85wANdpG5RLH5QxfYWQQ&s=19


Yo Grok!


1. List all the isreal donors in Donald J Trump. And provide links to sources.


2.

List all isreal donors in the USA bioconvergence revolution. And supply all the source links.

https://x.com/i/grok/share/sfzq7EtrLiq8Dd42saqlFKNEe

trump20242030covid
