BGMCTV P124 Parash 21 Ki Tisa (When you take) Sh’mot/ Exodus 30:11-34:35





Synopsis –The people of Israel are told to each contribute exactly half a shekel of silver to the Sanctuary. Instructions are also given regarding the making of the Sanctuary's water-basin, anointing oil and incense. "Wise hearted" artisans Betzalel and Ahaliav are placed in charge of the Sanctuary's construction, and the people are once again commanded to keep the Shabbat.

When Moses does not return when expected from Mount Sinai, the people make a Golden Calf and worship it. God proposes to destroy the errant nation, but Moses intercedes on their behalf. Moses descends from the mountain carrying the Tablets of the Testimony engraved with the Ten Commandments; seeing the people dancing about their idol, he breaks the Tablets, destroys the Golden Calf and has the primary culprits put to death. He then returns to God to say: "If You do not forgive them, blot me out from the book that You have written."

God forgives, but says that the effect of their sin will be felt for many generations. At first God proposes to send His angel along with them, but Moses insists that God Himself accompany His people to the Promised Land.

Moses prepares a new set of tablets and once more ascends the mountain, where God re-inscribes the covenant on these Second Tablets. On the mountain Moses is also granted a vision of the divine Thirteen Attributes of Mercy. So radiant is Moses' face upon his return, that he must cover it with a veil, which he removes only to speak with God and to teach His laws to the people.





www.BGMCTV.org