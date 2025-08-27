© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What powered past advanced civilizations? Randall Carlson proposes plasma energy. If an ET race were surveying our solar system, using a hollowed-out asteroid like 3I-Atlas as a camouflaged base makes perfect sense. This challenges our fossil-fuel-centric view of progress and suggests lost technologies that harnessed fundamental cosmic forces.
#PlasmaEnergy #AdvancedAncient #LostTechnology #Extraterrestrial #3IAtlas #AlternativeEnergy #Future
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport