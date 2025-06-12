BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Quiet Fight for America’s Future | Behind the Scenes with Juan O Savin
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
61 views • 3 months ago

Pull back the curtain on the hidden wars being waged beyond the headlines—financial sabotage, moral decay, and the silent dismantling of corrupt systems. While most Americans struggle with rising gas prices and daily survival, a larger battle rages behind the scenes, reminiscent of Reagan-era strategies that toppled the Soviet Union without firing a shot.


Chambers reveals how the Trump administration is targeting high-level corruption, from arrested mayors to convicted admirals, and why terms like martial law and public tribunals are being floated.


But beware: disinformation trolls are undermining the Patriot movement with false promises of imminent arrests. Chambers warns against credibility-killing rumors and urges unity in truth. The storm is here—are you ready?


THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-storm-is-here-imminent-arrests-global-shifts-and-the-battle-for-truth/


Key Topics Covered:


The invisible financial and moral wars shaping America’s future


High-profile arrests and the unraveling of deep-state corruption


Disinformation traps sabotaging the Patriot movement


Trump’s quiet strategy: From habeas corpus to public tribunals


How to stay informed without falling for hype


Subscribe for free at JohnMichaelChambers.com for exclusive alerts and a digital copy of Trump and the Resurrection of America. Stand firm—the fight is just beginning.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

trump administrationmartial laweconomic warfaretruth movementjohn michael chambersmoral decayhabeas corpussilent coupjuan o savinhidden warspatriot movementdeep state corruptionsoviet collapsehighprofile arrestsamerica resurrectionpublic tribunalsfinancial sabotagetrump arrestsdisinformation trapsreagan strategygas price crisiscorruption purgedeep state unraveling
