Melbourne Freedom Rally 2 September 2023 - State Library

Part three of our rally, presenting the speeches on the steps of Melbourne's State Library. In response to the trouble there last Saturday, there was a strong Police presence. So we were guaranteed a safe and orderly visit. After this we went to St Paul's Cathedral but that will be a separate video to be made later. This video edit concludes back at Parliament House after a very full and involved march.