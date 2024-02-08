There's Something Not Right

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine
* Something is going on in your name — with your $.
* This stinks to high heaven.
* This whole thing these last 4½ months was a fig leaf for ‘foreign aid’ i.e. money laundering.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3376: Supreme Court Hears Arguments For 14th Amendment Case (8 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4c7c88-episode-3376-supreme-court-hears-arguments-for-14th-amendment-case.html