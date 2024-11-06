The occupation turned a house into a prison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli occupation army closed the house of the Palestinian citizen Imad Abu Shamsiya in Tel Rumeida in the city of Hebron with a wall. He cannot leave the house after it was turned into a prison.
Interview: Imad Abu Shamsiya: The owner of the house
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 03/11/2024
