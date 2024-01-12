Conversations That Matter - Parallels Between Soviet Tyranny & US Government's Behavior

(Jan 11, 2024) The New American: There are eerie parallels between the behavior of the U.S. government today and the tactics used by the mass-murdering Soviet regime to keep its victims in check, explains author, Russia expert and former missionary to Russia Julie Behling in this interview with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. From the use of infiltration into Christian movements to outright terror against certain sects, there is a method to the madness. “They are sending a message: this is what happens if you defy the government,” she said, comparing it to how certain slaves were mercilessly beaten to intimidate the rest. Behling has a new documentary movie called “Beneath Sheep’s Clothing” exposing all of this and more featuring Trevor Loudon, Dr. James Lindsay, and more.







