Sinister Lindsey (Lunatic) Graham said: "We are in a Religious War here, I am with Israel - Do whatever the hell you have to do to protect yourselves - Level the Place" (Gaza)🤮
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
32 views • 10/11/2023

I rarely upload videos with these sickening people. sorry...

Lindsey Graham said: "We are in a Religious War here, I am with Israel - Do whatever the hell you have to do to protect yourselves - Level the Place (Gaza)

He sounds and reacts like he wants a holy war. The little neo-con, go to hell. Cynthia

I'm adding this posted today:

The Palestinian Hamas movement has denied reports that radicals allegedly attacked civilians and killed children during an operation in Israel near the Gaza Strip

Hamas notes that it acts exclusively “against [Israel’s] military machine and the security system built [by the Israeli authorities].

-

This is sounding more an more like a set-up, false fl@g by Israel.





