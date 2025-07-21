BOMBSHELL CLAIMS LINK BATHHOUSE BARRY ERA CABAL 🛀 TO TREASONOUS CONSPIRACY AGAINST TRUMP

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has made bombshell claims linking an Obama-era cabal targeting US President Donald Trump.





Gabbard described “striking” findings from declassified documents last Friday, which showed evidence linking the Obama-era cabal to the Russia collusion probe.





According to Gabbard, the “overwhelming evidence” found in the documents proved Obama “directed” the “treasonous conspiracy” against Trump.





The DNI’s comments came during an appearance on Fox News’ ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ with host Maria Bartiromo.





“Over 100 documents that we released on Friday really detail and provide evidence of how this treasonous conspiracy was directed by President Obama just weeks before he was due to leave office, after President Trump had already gotten elected,” Gabbard said.





“This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This is an issue that is so serious it should concern every single American because it has to do with the integrity of our democratic republic.”





According to Gabbard, the declassified documents revealed before the 2016 election, there was no evidence to prove that Russia altered the vote count.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTHMcX8gVUQ





https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jul/18/tulsi-gabbard-obama-2016-election-russia





Langley to Lausanne: How U.S. Intelligence Engineered a Globalist Christianity

The CIA has infiltrated the American Evangelical Industrial Complex, embedded in our churches, and taken over our missions.





https://insighttoincite.substack.com/p/langley-to-lausanne-how-us-intelligence





THE CHURCH AND THE CIA | 7-21-2025





https://rumble.com/v6wgx5s-coach-dave-live-now.html?e9s=src_v1_mfp