SSP: Dark Agendas - Who/What controls the Illuminati and our Nations!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Audio Remastered for clarity: Pray before watching - This is the Dark Agenda - the war between good and evil...
Who controls the bad SEED Jews and other Illuminati bloodlines!
Credit to: Saint Olga 69: https://www.youtube.com/@SaintOlga69/videos
Disclaimer - this is 85% accurate... New Age lens.... They leave out Jesus Christ...// otherwise very revealing on the War in Heaven. Yahweh is Lucifer - they say it is a Fish god... etc... use discernemt