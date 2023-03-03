The Zelensky Show - $500 Billion To The Naked Whorelord In Heels

Small singing clown seeks affluent elderly companion for global power games. Gender irrelevant. Magic bullets provided.





Bundle | https://dollarvigilante.com/bundle

Get Anarchapulco 2023 Replays Now | https://anarchapulco.com/step/2023-virtual-checkout/?coupon=TDVFreedom

Rafael LaVerde’s "Bitcoin Vs. Artificial Intelligence: The Battle No One is Talking About" Free Seminar | http://dollarvigilante.com/ai

Free Video Report from Ed Bugos: The Big(gest) Short | https://dollarvigilante.com/short/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Stem Cells in Mexico at Regenamex | https://www.regenamex.com

TDV Twitter | https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante

TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ replays are now available. Get the TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics as an addon at a special price

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos





***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: President Zelensky and Ukrainian people singing and dancing naked in supermarkets: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8dSNKVdlgs&feature=youtu.be





Jeff’s nostr Address;

Npub1ht3qlgtgrf0uxjglre5cm4v8hvkkzcvzxe026mqgckm800mvafnsemytv3





Zelensky appeared as a hologram at the VivaTech trade show in Paris. He's wearing a Star Wars- shirt with the caption "come to the dark side." ( 4 min 4 seconds) https://t.me/c/1264095585/30208





An ad made by the 5th President of #Ukraine @Poroshenko in 2019 showing Zelensky's drug addiction: https://twitter.com/Ukraine66251776/status/1586200162254262272





Antony Blinken:

https://twitter.com/thatdayin1992/status/1629553813802872832?s=20





“Yeah he was…I shouldn’t get into this right now. This is where we’re gonna get into trouble.”

https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1629916944626339840





NFL All-Pro Player, “DO NOT Take The Injections They Give You”: https://welovetrump.com/2023/02/28/nfl-all-pro-player-do-not-take-the-injections-they-give-you/





Lori Lightfoot Blames Election Loss On 'Tricksy Hobbitses': https://babylonbee.com/news/lori-lightfoot-blames-election-loss-on-tricksy-hobbitses





The Amish rock https://twitter.com/DennisPrattFree/status/1629637873166082050?s=20



