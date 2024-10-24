In response to the terrorist attack in Ankara, Turkish Air Force fighter jets carried out airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq and the predominantly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces in the cities of Tel Rifaat, Ein al-Arab and Qamishli.

According to a statement from the Turkish Defense Ministry, the strikes hit 32 targets.

Targets in Tel Rifaat and Ein al-Arab were additionally shelled by militants of the Syrian National Army using rocket artillery, and FSA militants fired mortars at SDF positions in Aleppo province.