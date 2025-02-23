Repopulation Postcards : CABBAGE PATCH KIDS / 1800s Cloning / Babylon Babies



During our research on Old World Photoshop, we were looking through old surreal postcards and began to notice a very specific style of Old RPPC. These postcards were early photo manipulations of orphans and babies from the 1880s-1910 period. Something is disturbing about these old photos, which only worsened as we realized how many of these postcards there truly were. They have been collected and used as a source of inspiration by artists such as Salvador Dalí, Paul Éluard, André Breton, Hannah Höch, Herbert Bayer, and Man Ray.

They show babies being grown in Cabbage Patches, hatching from eggs, cooked in fires, being hooked from the water, left in empty cities, being transported in trains or aerial vehicles, and sold as cattle.



There isn't any information on the origin or purpose of these cards, we know they come in several languages, so it was not just one studio, but there are also many different styles. There is a book on this subject, "Babylon: Surreal Babies", however, the author does not connect these postcards to Resets and Orphans Trains but rather sees it as some inventive creative source for the rise in surrealism. Whatever the case, there is something deeply wrong with these photos, and you can feel it. For that reason, they will be called, REPOPULATION POSTCARDS as multiple translations reveal that they were selling babies, a lottery of babies, and both repopulation and relocation are mentioned. Not to mention the strange origin stories behind the cabbage patch kids. Is this a symbolic reference to genetic engineering and cloning in the 1800s? Diana of Ephesus? The Queen Bee? Reseeding? Ancient Cloning Facilities?



It's also interesting to note that there is a lot of work put into these early artworks, they are early 1900s composites of babies, you would think there would be more information on these as there are hundreds if not thousands of these types of postcards.

