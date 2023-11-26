Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will the blood of others dying outside of Christ be on our hands?
Sin of omission causes many to be told by Jesus; depart from me I know you not.
Are we following the true Gospel where it is Christ who has come to live in our flesh by the Spirit?
