(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
Senator Ron Johnson: The subpoena records I'm releasing today, which are discussed in the interim report, do not contain FOIA redactions and will finally provide the public a more complete understanding of the Biden administration's awareness of the risks of myocarditis following COVID, 19 injection...
Clay Clark: Hearing Senator Ron Johnson talking about these things, seeing President Trump talk about these issues that you've been trying to call attention to, what's your reaction to the comments there of Senator Johnson?
Judy Mikovits, PhD: I'm grateful to Senator Johnson, because, of course he called us Dr Ruscetti and I quite a bit earlier in those early days. Unfortunately, there were still some people sitting in front of him who are part of the fraud and the crimes, because, of course, they knew of all of this long before 2021 especially the myocarditis and the exact molecular mechanism, I'll just say. And the fraud continues to be perpetrated. And zero of four people sitting in front of him were scientists, and these are not scientists. Nobody ever knew how the sausage was made, but me, I made those drug developments in every shape or form.
05/28/2025 - Dr. Mikovits & Dr. Rashid Buttar | Trailblazing for Truth with Dr. Mikovits, Patrick Bet-David, Dr. Rashid Buttar, General Flynn, Clay Clark, the ReAwaken America Tour & MAHA + Methylene Blue? Hacking the Software of Life?:
