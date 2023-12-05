Bodies of the Martyrs in the yard of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza after a Harsh Night as a result of Israeli Brutal Raids lasting Hours

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage shows the bodies of the martyrs in the yard of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza after a harsh night as a result of Israeli brutal raids that lasted for hours.
Adding:
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi says the Israeli regime’s killing of innocent Palestinian women and children will spell the end of the occupying entity (Israel).