Port Sudan: INFERNO erupts as another RSF drone strike ignites fuel depot
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
48 views • 4 months ago

INFERNO erupts as another RSF drone strike ignites fuel depot in Port Sudan 

Sudan's wartime capital now engulfed in flames and smoke.

Rapid Support Forces is a paramilitary force formerly operated by the government of Sudan.

Sudan declares UAE a ‘hostile state,’ cuts diplomatic ties

The move marks a sharp escalation in tensions as Sudan accuses the United Arab Emirates of fueling the civil conflict

Adding: 

❗️Merz defeated in first round of Federal Chancellor Elections

Members of the German Bundestag didn't elect CDU leader Friedrich Merz as the 10th German Chancellor in the first round of voting. 

👉He received 310 votes, while 316 were needed for victory.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
