🚨🇮🇳🇺🇸 American psycho: Trump's advisor Peter Navarro claims India buys Russian oil with Uncle Sam’s CASH
🗣"They sent us their goods here. We can't send them theirs. We pay them a bunch of money. They used to buy Russian oil... We have to pony up billions more to protect Ukraine. Because India has given Russia the money."
Navarro is a divisive figure, with Elon Musk once calling him a “moron” and “dumber than a sack of bricks.”
Source @Retards Of TikTok
