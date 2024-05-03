Patriot Confederation - Officer Nate Silvester & Sheriff Richard Mack Interview (June 13, 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Every patriot has an obligation to question authority. Those who are honest are not concerned with your watchful vigilance and those with integrity are not concerned with your discernment. Every American is obligated to voice their concerns and stand up for their freedoms and liberties. Ladies and gentlemen, we are the men in the arena, we are the Patriot Confederation! Proudly hosted by John Grosvenor and "Bad Billy" Painter! This week we are joined by Officer Nate Silvester and Sheriff Richard Mack.
The Bearded Patriots
https://thebeardedpatriots.com
"Bad Billy" Painter
John Grosvenor
https://www.truckersunitedforfreedom.com/
Join the Truckers United For Freedom Social Media Community
https://truckers-united-for-freedom.mn.co/sign_up?from=https%3A%2F%2Ftruckers-united-for-freedom.mn.co%2F%3Fautojoin%3D1&space_id=4341435
Officer Nate Silvester
https://www.bluelivesfoundation.org/
Sheriff Richard Mack
Featured song: "Shotgun, Rifle, & A .45" by J.B. & The Moonshine Band
