Therapeutic Touch… Is this really the laying on of hands?

Therapeutic touch, also known as healing touch, is more commonly seen in the hospitals among doctors and nurses… this treatment is quite deceiving. Now spreading among the general public, many christians believe it provides real healing, “A laying on of hands” as taught in the Bible. But, is that really what the Bible teaches?
#reiki #healing #christian #Jesus