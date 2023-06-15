Quo Vadis





June 15, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for June 9, 2023





My children, thank you for being here in prayer and thank you for listening to my call in your hearts.





My children, pray, pray, pray much, comfort my bleeding Heart and the Sacred Heart of Jesus.





My children, even nature is turning against the earth, do you not see what is happening?





This is caused by the great sin in the world, there is no longer peace and harmony.





My children, be lights for the world and for your brothers but to be bathed in light you will have to forgive, love your brothers and make prayers of reparation.





Beloved children, because of closed hearts my Jesus is no longer present in families, in the hearts of many consecrated people and often in the Churches.





I ask you for urgent conversion.





Now I leave you with my motherly blessing in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Our Lady calls for conversion from the Church as it lacks faith. Here is a similar message from April 3, 2022:





Beloved children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts.





My children, thank you for bending your knees in prayer.





Daughter, see my bleeding heart, surrounded by a crown of thorns.





My heart bleeds because you have not yet understood what God’s justice will be: it will be worse than the day of the universal flood.





Pray, children, convert your hearts, change your lives so that you would not be found unprepared.





My children, there will soon be a strong earthquake throughout the earth to awaken your consciences; do not be asleep but keep watch.





My children, everything is sick; the Church will be judged because she has become only a political institution and is no longer trusting in God.





Pray for pastors who have become lost, and pray for France.





My daughter, you must tell people to reserve food and water in order to make provision for the dark times.





My children, I now bless you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity: Father, Son and Holy Spirit.





Amen.





The Church continues to study Gisella's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them.





