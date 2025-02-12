My ‘HAIR TODAY, GONE TOMORROW’ journey continues with INFRA-RED LIGHT THERAPY MVI_3742-44merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At least 3 months ago, probably 4, I began noticing my hair falling out beyond the usual rate. It culminated perhaps just over 2 months ago, and I had our friend, Rita, cut off 40 or so cm of the length. I ordered this red-light therapy cap, which took forever to come, and I am hopeful that it will assist in the restoration of my hair density, which reduced by at least half.