CHP Talks: Vince Byfield—History, Politics and Godly Leadership
34 views • 09/28/2023

September 28, 2023: My guest this week is Vince Byfield, son of the late Ted Byfield. Vince speaks about his father’s key role in the beginning days of the Reform Party, his own involvement in recent political activity in Alberta and an update on Fruits of Christendom, the book he is working on with a huge team of researchers and writers. Vince worked for decades with his father and his brother Link as publishers of the Western Report, Alberta Report and BC Report magazines—They also produced a powerful 12-volume set of hardcover books, The Christians: Their First Two Thousand Years.

To purchase books or to support Vince’s work, visit: https://thechristians.com

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

electionschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorucpreformalbertasocial conservativeschpcanadachp talksvince byfieldted byfielddanielle smithjonathon van marenprairie lionmlas
