All America's Wars Begin With False Flags, And WWIII Will Too | TruthStream Media
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
7
346 views • 10/15/2023

This D.C. think tank jerk-off blatantly admitted all of America's wars have traditionally begun with false flag events, and they know they will need another one to get the war with Iran started that they've been working on for so long.

This video is a few years old now, but it's more relevant today with what's going on in the Middle East than ever. They don't teach you this in school, kids, but whatever happens over there, just realize how absolutely manufactured all of it is.

In 2012 Patrick Clawson of the think tank, WINEP said the quiet part out loud on exactly how America goes to war. “Crisis initiation is really tough... So, if in fact, the Iranians aren’t going to compromise, it would be best if somebody else started the war.”

Release Date: 2016
🔗 All Credit To Aaron & Melissa Dykes: https://odysee.com/@truthstreammedia:4/all-america-s-wars-begin-with-false:6

🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creators: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia

🔗 Truthstream Media Website: https://truthstreammedia.com/

iranuswarfalse flagspsyopsexposetruthstream mediawwiiithink tankspatrick clawsonwinep
