BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 13: God's Sexual Laws
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 7 months ago

Sexual intercourse is more than just procreating. There are emotional feelings and physical pleasure associated with the relationship that goes far beyond the woman's ability to get pregnant. Physical and emotional intimacy is God's gift to a man and woman, but then the Devil introduced sexual immorality to corrupt mankind and God had to intervene with worldwide flood.

It didn't take long for the depravity to spread again and the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed. In order to halt the corruption, God introduced a code of conduct that allowed mankind to identify and reject sexual iniquity.

The Lord doesn't want humanity to engage in incest, adultery, homosexuality, bestiality and other debauchery. When people sexually defile themselves, the land also becomes defiled and there is a curse upon the people.

The people of Israel were commanded to obey these statues 4,000 years ago and Jesus also expects His disciples to follow the sexual code given to Moses. As the world continues to sink into a cesspool of immorality, Christians must be salt and light and take a stand for righteousness.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1534.pdf

RLJ-1534 -- FEBRUARY 7, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
biblelovesex
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy