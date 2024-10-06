I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 13: God's Sexual Laws

Sexual intercourse is more than just procreating. There are emotional feelings and physical pleasure associated with the relationship that goes far beyond the woman's ability to get pregnant. Physical and emotional intimacy is God's gift to a man and woman, but then the Devil introduced sexual immorality to corrupt mankind and God had to intervene with worldwide flood.

It didn't take long for the depravity to spread again and the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed. In order to halt the corruption, God introduced a code of conduct that allowed mankind to identify and reject sexual iniquity.

The Lord doesn't want humanity to engage in incest, adultery, homosexuality, bestiality and other debauchery. When people sexually defile themselves, the land also becomes defiled and there is a curse upon the people.

The people of Israel were commanded to obey these statues 4,000 years ago and Jesus also expects His disciples to follow the sexual code given to Moses. As the world continues to sink into a cesspool of immorality, Christians must be salt and light and take a stand for righteousness.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1534.pdf

RLJ-1534 -- FEBRUARY 7, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



